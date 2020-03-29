CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $710,850.54

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $710,850.54 and $9.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.01 or 0.04894349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00066567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinsuper, RightBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

