Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.04898352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003608 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. Celer Network's official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

