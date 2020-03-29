Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 27th total of 427,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLRB. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,813. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

