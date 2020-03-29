Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been trending extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CVE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 7,217,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,663,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

