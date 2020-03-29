Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Up 18.9% in March

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,900,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 27th total of 25,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDEV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 6,872,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,880,153. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $748,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.