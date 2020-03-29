Centrality (CENNZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $111,985.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $46.36 million and approximately $111,985.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.02522606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044190 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

