Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNTY. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of CNTY opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $67.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 6.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

