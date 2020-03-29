Change Market Capitalization Tops $872,562.93 (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Change has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Change has a market cap of $872,562.93 and $37.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Change token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.02518774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00193031 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Change

Change’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,646 tokens. Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changebank. The official website for Change is getchange.com. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Change Token Trading

Change can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

