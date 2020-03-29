Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $528.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $439.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $343.15 and a 12-month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

