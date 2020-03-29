Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,708,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,955,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 23.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CAKE opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $236,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

