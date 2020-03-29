Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMG. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $195,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl Francis Krebs purchased 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,401 shares in the company, valued at $165,145.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $283,856 over the last three months. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.