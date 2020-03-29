Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $33.51 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal A. Shear bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 in the last three months.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

