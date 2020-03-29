Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

