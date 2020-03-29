Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Up 18.9% in March

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 27th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.72.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $24.05 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 610,409 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc bought 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,527,000 after acquiring an additional 155,130 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 789,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $4,127,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.