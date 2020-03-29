Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,887 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. 20,403,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,968,754. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

