Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,427,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,741,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

