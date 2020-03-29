Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 81,708 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,139,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,007,000 after acquiring an additional 800,580 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 948,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 732,097 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,923,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,194,000 after acquiring an additional 574,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,601,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $30.07. 5,468,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,008. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73.

