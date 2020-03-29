Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.18 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.5894 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

