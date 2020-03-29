Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,741,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,404,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,147,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after buying an additional 312,922 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 825,466 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.54. 1,078,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.