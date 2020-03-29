Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,857. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4505 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

