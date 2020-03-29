Chromia (CHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $666,964.00

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $666,964.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.02541255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00193191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 272,376,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,839,113 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.