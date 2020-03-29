ChronoCoin (CRN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $326,656.00

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $326,656.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00070997 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,953,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

