Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Update

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,634,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 27th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Randall M. Dewitt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 603.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

CHUY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 187,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

