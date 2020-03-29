Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,406 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

