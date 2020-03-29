Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Cintas worth $419,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded down $11.01 on Friday, reaching $181.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,356. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.59 and its 200 day moving average is $264.19. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

