Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cintas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 497,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 481,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $181.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.19. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

