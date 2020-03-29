Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $52.66 on Friday, reaching $1,110.26. 3,139,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,757. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,327.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,319.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,511.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.