Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 684 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $20.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.00. 3,075,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,161. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.