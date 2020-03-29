Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,358 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSE:EFT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 364,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

