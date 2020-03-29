Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.60 on Friday, reaching $185.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,339,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,454,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.71 and a 200 day moving average of $205.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

