Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 48.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.71. 747,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

