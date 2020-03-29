Circle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $51.04 on Friday, reaching $1,110.71. 3,208,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,871. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,330.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.29. The stock has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock worth $335,936,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

