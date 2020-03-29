Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

Amazon.com stock traded down $55.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,900.10. 5,387,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $973.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,962.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,844.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.