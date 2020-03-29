Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,956,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $19.96 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

