Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,083,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 270,845 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,094,000 after purchasing an additional 514,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 880,999 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

