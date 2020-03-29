CloakCoin Market Cap Reaches $927,391.78 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, Mercatox and Binance. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $927,391.78 and $19,036.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003728 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,420,483 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, YoBit, Mercatox, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

