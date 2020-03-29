CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 3rd Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 3.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 425,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,656,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,017. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average is $204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.27.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

