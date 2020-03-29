CMS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMSB) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about CMS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMSB) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CMS Bancorp earned a news impact score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CMS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

CMS Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CMS Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in Westchester County and the neighboring areas in New York State. The Company’s primary market area is Westchester County, New York, a northern suburb of New York City.

