Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Cna Financial worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cna Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Cna Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 138,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. TheStreet downgraded Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 313,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,366. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.