CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 160,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 1,477.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNXM opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

