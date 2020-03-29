Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,211 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.