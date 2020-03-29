Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,006 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 116,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,856,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $18.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.