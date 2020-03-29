Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $78.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.48 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $74.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $330.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $342.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $368.64 million, with estimates ranging from $340.60 million to $402.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $16.38 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $583.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

