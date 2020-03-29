Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0053

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $726,183.02 and approximately $27,889.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,137.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.95 or 0.03453518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.