Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of Columbus McKinnon worth $29,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $639.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $85,048.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,278.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

