Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Compania Cervecerias Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $13.15 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $29.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $764.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

