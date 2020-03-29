Concourse Capital Management LLC Acquires 75,860 Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Constellium makes up about 5.3% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Concourse Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Constellium worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Constellium by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,916,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Constellium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,396,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellium by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 412,501 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,794 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Constellium NV has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. Constellium’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

