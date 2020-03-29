Concourse Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Concourse Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up 4.1% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after buying an additional 1,766,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,078,000 after buying an additional 903,604 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,378.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 958,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,884,000 after buying an additional 893,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 36,945,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,465,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.58. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.