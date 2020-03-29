Concourse Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Concourse Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for approximately 5.1% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Concourse Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 237,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,382,946 shares of company stock valued at $60,826,523 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

XPO traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,361. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

