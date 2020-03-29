Concourse Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for approximately 3.6% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 4,612,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,697. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

